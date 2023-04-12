Three injured in traffic crash on N.C. 152 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday night in southwestern Rowan County.

Emergency responders were dispatched to West N.C. Highway 152 near Wilkinson Road just before 10 p.m.

According to officials at the scene, three people were hurt in the accident that involved a pickup truck and one other vehicle. One of the victims was airlifted to a trauma center.

A third vehicle, a tractor-trailer, had minor damage.

The road was shut down for several hours overnight but has since reopened.

Firefighters from Atwell, Enochville, Kannapolis and South Iredell responded, along with the Rowan Rescue Squad and Rowan Emergency Services.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

