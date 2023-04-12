PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Three injured in traffic crash on N.C. 152 in Rowan County

One person was airlifted to a trauma center.
Emergency responders were dispatched to West N.C. Highway 152 near Wilkinson Road just before 10 p.m.
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday night in southwestern Rowan County.

Emergency responders were dispatched to West N.C. Highway 152 near Wilkinson Road just before 10 p.m.

According to officials at the scene, three people were hurt in the accident that involved a pickup truck and one other vehicle. One of the victims was airlifted to a trauma center.

A third vehicle, a tractor-trailer, had minor damage.

The road was shut down for several hours overnight but has since reopened.

Firefighters from Atwell, Enochville, Kannapolis and South Iredell responded, along with the Rowan Rescue Squad and Rowan Emergency Services.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge set a $3,000 bond for Cody Ware following his arrest.
NASCAR driver arrested in Mooresville for assault, suspended from racing
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find Charlotte murder victim surrounded by crosses, salt
Rowan Co. deputies joined the pursuit when it left Davidson Co. and entered Rowan.
4-county, 130-mile-an-hour chase ends in Charlotte, one arrested
The Land of Oz is reopening in September 2023 for the 30th anniversary of the Autumn at Oz...
NC ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces 2023 reopening dates
According to a Facebook post by the restaurant, it appears the closing is taking place...
Gus’ Sir Beef closing permanently after 54 years in Charlotte

Latest News

A vandal is captured on video pushing over a wooden cross at the Cornerstone Family Worship...
Vandal seen cutting down wooden cross at Mt. Holly church on Easter
The festival needs more than 200 people for it to run smoothly and you can be a part of the...
Jiggy with the Piggy needs volunteers
Community members are rallying Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman...
Attorney for Shanquella Robinson’s family to meet with federal authorities
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is eyeing a 2024 presidential run.
Tim Scott to unveil 2024 White House exploratory committee