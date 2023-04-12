PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tim Scott to unveil 2024 White House exploratory committee

If elected, Scott, the only Black Republican senator, would be the nation’s first Black Republican president.
In an email to supporters, Scott teased that he would be making a “major announcement” during an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday morning.
By Meg Kinnard Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is taking the next official step toward a bid for president in 2024.

Scott is set to announce the formation of an exploratory committee, according to a person familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night ahead of the official announcement.

In an email to supporters, Scott teased that he would be making a “major announcement” during an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday morning.

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking the past few months,” Scott wrote. “I’ve been thinking about my faith. I’ve been thinking about the future of our country. And I’ve been thinking about the Left’s plan to ruin America.”

The exploratory committee news was first reported by The Post and Courier of Charleston.

For months, Scott has been developing the infrastructure to accompany a bid for the White House, building out his political action committee and visiting early voting states. This week, Scott returns to New Hampshire and Iowa for roundtable discussions and meet-and-greets with voters, before heading back to South Carolina for “breakfast, policy discussions, and political update” with donors.

Those donors could become key to an exploratory committee, which gives Scott the ability to raise money directly for a possible bid, cash that can fund polling and travel.

Scott has already shown the ability to attract significant money. Opportunity Matters Fund, a pro-Scott super political action committee, spent more than $20 million to help Republicans in 2022, reporting $13 million-plus on hand to start 2023. Tech billionaire Larry Ellison has donated at least $30 million to the organization since 2021, according to federal filings.

If he enters the field, Scott will join another South Carolinian, former Gov. Nikki Haley, as well as former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and “anti-woke” biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

If elected, Scott, the only Black Republican senator, would be the nation’s first Black Republican president.

He has signaled how he might distinguish himself from the others in the race by leaning into a more hopeful message than the grievance-based politics advocated by others.

During a February visit to Iowa, which holds the first GOP presidential caucuses, Scott spoke of a “new American sunrise” rooted in collaboration.

“I see a future where common sense has rebuilt common ground, where we’ve created real unity, not by compromising away our conservatism, but by winning converts to our conservatism,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not actually broken
Shanquella Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter

Latest News

April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the U.S.
Expert shares warning signs of child abuse as Charlotte police search for missing parents
Family continues push for justice in Shanquella Robinson case
Former federal prosecutor comments on Shanquella Robinson case
WBTV
Charlotte police say Hispanic community targeted by violent criminals
Police believe the man was shot by an accidental discharge of his gun.
Boone Police investigating after driver found shot in overturned vehicle
She says the IRS owes her almost $700.
Charlotte woman says she is still waiting for her 2018 tax refund from IRS