Three men banned from public park in Statesville after being charged with indecent exposure

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three men have been banned from a public park in Statesville following their arrest on charges of indecent exposure and nudity.

According to the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office, there had been numerous complaints made about possible drug activity, prostitution, and loitering occurring at Martin Luther King Jr Park in Statesville.

Citizens were concerned about the type of crimes that were occurring in a park where children play and other have come to enjoy the area and requested the Sheriff’s Office assistance, according to a press release.

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Unit and Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team started conducting surveillance and undercover operations at the park.

As a result of the investigation, four people have been charged:

-William Timothy Karriker, 53, of Statesville, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and misdemeanor nudity at a public park. He was arrested and bond was set at $5000.

-Walter James Darnell, 55, of Olin, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. Bond was set at $500.

-John McClure Bennett, 57, of Denver, NC, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. Bond was set at $500.

-Tiffany Amber Power, 26, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Power was also charged on two outstanding warrants. Bond was set at $17,500.

Investigations are continuing to ensure all families who come to the park are safe to play and enjoy their time, according to deputies.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.