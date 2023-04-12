Sunshine continues through Thursday ahead of First Alert Weather Days Friday, Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Midweek sunshine continues through Thursday before our next First Alert Weather Days arrive on Friday and Sunday as rain and storm chances return.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm!

Friday: Rounds of rain, storms.

Weekend: Mainly dry and warm on Saturday, scattered storms possible Sunday.

Sunny and warm conditions will continue through Thursday! With high pressure in control, morning lows will only drop to about the 50-degree mark Thursday morning before rebounding back to either side of the 80-degree mark by the afternoon hours.

Forecast over the next few days. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Although a few showers are possible after 8 p.m., most of the rain will hold off until Friday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A couple of rounds of rain and storms are expected on Friday as an area of low pressure works northward out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Weekend Outlook: We’ll dry out and warm up by Saturday, but another opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday as a cold front moves overhead. Highs will reach around the 80-degree mark both afternoons!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

