PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Search for missing Madalina Cojocari continues on her 12th birthday

Madalina Cojocari was last seen by the public shortly before Thanksgiving in 2022.
Before the vigil, Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom answered questions about the investigation.
By Brandy Beard and Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cornelius Police Department hosted a vigil for missing Madalina Cojocari Tuesday night, the day of her 12th birthday.

Madalina was last seen by the public getting off the bus before Thanksgiving 2022 but wasn’t reported missing until weeks later. Since then, Cornelius officers, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI have been searching for the missing pre-teen.

Before the vigil, Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom answered questions about the investigation.

“It motivates us just like it would motivate any parent in any community that had something like this happen,” he said. “This is not something that any community ever expects to happen, and when it does happen, we’ll do everything we can to resolve it.”

However, he shared little details about what they knew, saying they did not want to jeopardize the investigation.

“We’re hopeful we’ll find Madalina, and that we’ll be able to answer all your questions at a future time,” Baucom said.

At the same time, five months later, there’s mounting frustration and worry in the community.

“She’s a really sweet girl and we really miss her,” said her former classmate, Yukari Hernandes.

“I just want her to come back to her house and this community safe,” said her sister, Jennifer.

“I have grandchildren younger than her, older than her. It’s sad. It’s a sad, sad situation that it could happen right here, next door to you,” added Traci Snowden-Thach, who lives in Cornelius.

Cojocari’s mother and stepfather were arrested for failing to report her disappearance.

Search for Madalina Cojocari
TIMELINE: Over 100 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen
Judge to unseal documents related to Madalina Cojocari search
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
Cornelius parents arrested for failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
Video shows missing Cornelius girl departing school bus 2 days before disappearance

Officers in the past have said her mother and stepfather “clearly” were not telling authorities everything they know.

Madalina weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge set a $3,000 bond for Cody Ware following his arrest.
NASCAR driver arrested in Mooresville for assault, suspended from racing
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find Charlotte murder victim surrounded by crosses, salt
Rowan Co. deputies joined the pursuit when it left Davidson Co. and entered Rowan.
4-county, 130-mile-an-hour chase ends in Charlotte, one arrested
The Land of Oz is reopening in September 2023 for the 30th anniversary of the Autumn at Oz...
NC ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces 2023 reopening dates
According to a Facebook post by the restaurant, it appears the closing is taking place...
Gus’ Sir Beef closing permanently after 54 years in Charlotte

Latest News

A rendering from HEAL Charlotte for what they intended property on Reagan Drive to become.
Charlotte activist shares disappointment in city’s decision to purchase Reagan Drive motels
Charlotte activist shares disappointment in city’s decision to purchase Reagan Drive motels
Search for missing Madalina Cojocari continues on her 12th birthday
The push comes after a shooting on an Isle of Palms beach that injured six people who were...
Gov. McMaster, officials urge stiffer penalties for illegal guns, bond reform