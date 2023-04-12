PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury’s Community Care Clinic featured on PBS NewsHour

Clinic represents N.C. free & charitable clinics in story on N.C. Medicaid expansion
John Yang (PBS NewsHour Correspondent) & Krista Woolly, Community Care Clinic Executive Director
John Yang (PBS NewsHour Correspondent) & Krista Woolly, Community Care Clinic Executive Director(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Community Care Clinic of Rowan County was featured recently in a story about N.C. Medicaid expansion on PBS NewsHour.

PBS NewsHour is a popular evening television news program broadcast on over 350 PBS member stations and is known for its in-depth coverage of issues and current events.

The news crew visited the clinic on Tuesday, March 28th. While on-site, they interviewed Medical Director Dr. Amy Wilson, Executive Director Krista Woolly and several patients on the impacts of N.C. Medicaid expansion.

“We were thrilled to speak on behalf of the 70 free and charitable clinics in North Carolina. Medicaid expansion is a great step forward. However, there will still be a remaining 600,000 uninsured North Carolinians. Free clinics are the safety net organizations and we will continue to provide for our Rowan County neighbors in need,” said Krista Woolly.

“PBS NewsHour provided a great opportunity for us to tell our story. We wanted to highlight that majority of our patients are essential workers. They were the ones who kept working through COVID despite the risks. They work in service-related industries like lawn care companies, restaurants and nursing homes and kept things afloat. We are thankful to continue to provide access to care for them,” said Amy Wilson.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge set a $3,000 bond for Cody Ware following his arrest.
NASCAR driver arrested in Mooresville for assault, suspended from racing
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find Charlotte murder victim surrounded by crosses, salt
Rowan Co. deputies joined the pursuit when it left Davidson Co. and entered Rowan.
4-county, 130-mile-an-hour chase ends in Charlotte, one arrested
The Land of Oz is reopening in September 2023 for the 30th anniversary of the Autumn at Oz...
NC ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces 2023 reopening dates
According to a Facebook post by the restaurant, it appears the closing is taking place...
Gus’ Sir Beef closing permanently after 54 years in Charlotte

Latest News

Testing lead levels at schools and daycares
Toni Yates said since her son, Dontrell, and daughter, Ashanti, were born, she’s been learning...
Siblings with sickle cell disease searching for a donor match
Cabarrus Health Alliance is the public health authority of Cabarrus County.
Cabarrus County ranks as North Carolina’s 11th healthiest county
Source: Live 5
FDA approves over-the-counter sale of Narcan