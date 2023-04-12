Police searching for adults accused of abusing 4-month-old, fleeing the state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for two adults that took an injured 4-month-old child to a Charlotte hospital, left while the baby was still receiving care, and have since disappeared.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 24-year-old Brandon Augustine and 23-year-old Mildred Chestnut brought the child to the hospital on March 20, claiming that it was injured in a minor car crash.

Police said the child’s injuries were not consistent with those sustained in a minor crash, and on March 21, warrants were signed for the arrests of the two adults.

Before they could be served though, officials said Augustine and Chestnut had left the hospital, leaving the child behind on their own accord, and fled North Carolina.

The car they are believed to have driven was later found in Georgia.

Missing persons’ reports were also later filed for Augustine and Chestnut.

Police are seeking to charge both adults with felony intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury.

Investigators also said that anyone found to be helping Augustine and Chestnut could be charged.

