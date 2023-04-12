PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say six people were shot at a party Wednesday night leaving one of them dead.

The shooting happened around 6:30 at a home on 112 North Leslie Street.

Goldsboro police say a total of six people were shot. One person has died and five others are in stable condition at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released at this time.

