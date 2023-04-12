One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say six people were shot at a party Wednesday night leaving one of them dead.

The shooting happened around 6:30 at a home on 112 North Leslie Street.

Police on the scene of Goldsboro Shooting (WITN)

Goldsboro police say a total of six people were shot. One person has died and five others are in stable condition at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released at this time.

