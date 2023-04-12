Man sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison on sex crime conviction

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged in 2019 with a long list of sex crimes involving children in has been sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison.

David Neil Brown was convicted on three counts of indecent liberties with a child and four statutory sex offenses with a child. He was sentenced to serve between 48 and 72 years.

Brown will also have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

When Brown was arrested, detectives said they received a report on Jan. 26, 2019, that then 52-year-old Brown was in a relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

During an interview, the girl alleged that the sexual abuse started in October 2017 and ended in January 2019.

Brown was originally arrested on seven counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offense, and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

