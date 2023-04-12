Man pleads guilty in Charlotte crash that killed man, paralyzed 15-year-old

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man set to go to trial in a deadly 2019 crash in Charlotte pleaded guilty to all charges, prosecutors said.

According to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, Dang Ngo, 42, was called for trial on Monday, April 10. Prosecutors said he pled guilty to second-degree murder, felony death by vehicle, two counts of felony serious injury and reckless driving.

Ngo’s charges stem from an August 2019 crash on East Independence Boulevard. Prosecutors said he was driving his BMW M5 over 100 mph in a 45-mph zone when he slammed into the back of a Toyota Camry occupied by five people.

Carlos Santiago-Luna, 21, died from injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the district attorney. A 15-year-old girl was paralyzed from the chest down and three other people in the Camry suffered injuries, prosecutors said.

Ngo was initially charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle, reckless driving and failure to reduce speed.

After the surviving victims address the court on Monday, Judge Louis Trosch Jr. sentenced Ngo to 12.5 to 16 years in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

