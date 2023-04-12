Jiggy with the Piggy needs volunteers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Come be a part of the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival on May 4 – May 7 in Kannapolis! We need volunteers to help with the BBQ competition, 5k walk/run, arts & crafts vendors, concerts, family movie and more.

The festival needs more than 200 people for it to run smoothly and you can be a part of the excitement.

Partners in the weekend events include: City of Kannapolis, Rowan CVB, Insite, Kannapolis Rotary, Kannapolis YMCA and more.

Get a free T-shirt when you sign up to volunteer and you will have fun and meet lots of great people.

Pick a volunteer slot at: https://bit.ly/volunteerjiggy23

