High-ranking Carolina Panthers executive resigns, team says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A high-ranking executive with the Carolina Panthers has resigned, the team confirmed Wednesday.

According to the Panthers, Vice President of Football Operations Steven Drummond is no longer with the organization.

Drummond, who joined the franchise in 2005 as an Assistant Director of Communications, was named to his current executive role in 2021, having stayed with the team following the sale to David Tepper in 2018.

Following his initial hiring, he was promoted to Director of Communications in 2015, and oversaw the Panthers’ communications and media relations during the trip to Super Bowl 50.

In 2017, he was also given digital media and broadcast roles, positioning the organization as one of the top social and digital media brands in the NFL. The following year, he was promoted again to Vice President of Communications and External Affairs.

Drummond was also selected to participate in the NFL Stanford University executive development program in 2012 and 2021.

“With the changes this offseason, this seemed like a good time to transition to other interests,” Drummond said in a statement. “I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and appreciate the opportunities they gave me. I will continue to root for their success.”

Prior to joining the Panthers, Drummond worked in the Jacksonville Jaguars organization.

