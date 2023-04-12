PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
East Charlotte shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Magnolia Hill Drive.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after they were shot Tuesday night in east Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Magnolia Hill Drive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

