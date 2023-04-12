East Charlotte shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after they were shot Tuesday night in east Charlotte, according to MEDIC.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Magnolia Hill Drive.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.
No further details were released.
