Crime Stoppers: Detectives searching for men who robbed north Charlotte Arby’s

By Alex Giles
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people who robbed an Arby’s in north Charlotte.

The incident happened Sunday, April 2 around 8:45 p.m. at the Arby’s restaurant located at 7008 W W.T. Harris Blvd.

Police said two men entered the business and jumped the counter. They said the suspects forced the employees into an office.

“It was already dark. It probably was relatively light foot traffic so these guys saw an opportunity to rob this business,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Smith said it is not uncommon to see thieves target a safe in a business.

“It’s the public’s perception that the businesses have a lot of money on hand so they probably did target the safe thinking they were gonna get more money than they did,” said Smith.

Police said one suspect was wearing red pants and a black sweatshirt with a stripe. The second suspect was wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

“If they keep doing it long enough, then they’re gonna get caught,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

