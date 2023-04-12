PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Chick-fil-A’s side salad to ‘romaine’ on the menu

Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.
Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The side salad at Chick-fil-A will remain on the menu.

Last month, the fast-food restaurant announced it was removing the item in an effort to simplify and refresh its menu.

The side salad was supposed to be tossed in early April, but many customers complained.

Just a few days later, Chick-fil-A announced the salad would stay on the menu after all.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge set a $3,000 bond for Cody Ware following his arrest.
NASCAR driver arrested in Mooresville for assault, suspended from racing
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find Charlotte murder victim surrounded by crosses, salt
Rowan Co. deputies joined the pursuit when it left Davidson Co. and entered Rowan.
4-county, 130-mile-an-hour chase ends in Charlotte, one arrested
The Land of Oz is reopening in September 2023 for the 30th anniversary of the Autumn at Oz...
NC ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces 2023 reopening dates
According to a Facebook post by the restaurant, it appears the closing is taking place...
Gus’ Sir Beef closing permanently after 54 years in Charlotte

Latest News

President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden says economic growth in Northern Ireland is ‘just beginning’
Dang Ngo, 42, entered a guilty plea on Monday, April 10.
Man pleads guilty in Charlotte crash that killed man, paralyzed 15-year-old
Man pleads guilty in Charlotte crash that killed man, paralyzed 15-year-old
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden marks Good Friday Agreement
The popular condiment Sriracha hot sauce is in short supply and restaurants are trying to make...
Sriracha is in short supply again