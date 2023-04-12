Charlotte property owner claims roadway construction plan is driving away buyers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It sounds almost unbelievable - a Charlotte family can’t sell off their land because of what they’re told could happen years from now.

Ms. Flanders, the property owner who wished to stay anonymous, said to help pay for rising medical costs in her family, they’ve decided to part ways with the land, but when the property went up for sale in 2015 – she says the City of Charlotte put up a roadblock.

“They’re going to put up an easement, construct a road through the property in 2045,” Flanders said.

Adding to their resolve was the recent tax assessment, which went up over $100,000.

Flanders said the parcel of land has been in her family for decades, purchased by her grandfather back in the era of Jim Crow, a time when not everyone in Charlotte could purchase land.

“We’ve been sentimental about it,” she said. “Since we’re aging and some of us have real medical issues, we decided to sell it.”

Flanders said she’s had several interested parties approach her about the land, but when they find out about the road that might cut through the property, they back out of the deal.

“We found out from one of the potential buyers right as we were going into closing, that the City had dissuaded them from buying the property,” the property owner said.

She said one of those buyers was the owner of a gas station. When they heard about the potential conflict they promptly set up across the street from Flanders’ property.

“They assessed it as a multi-family property, yet we cannot sell it as a multi-family property,” she said.

Brandon Brezeale, who works with the Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT), said that right now, there’s no plans to act on any kind of roadway.

“It’s just a plan, it’s just a way for staff to be informed, as land usage change as development occurs and as we want to plan for future developmental projects,” he said.

In essence, it’s simply a line on the map. A line that could develop decades down the road as part of the 2045 traffic plan as a thoroughfare. But then again, it may not.

“We can use this line as a tool to say is this something we want to prioritize and get a future project funded,” Brezeale said.

As the City is looking ahead, Flanders is worried about what’s happening today.

“Everything’s in the future,” she said. “We’re living in the now.”

