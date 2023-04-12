Charlotte nonprofits collaborating to help secure housing, job resources

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 2,600 people are experiencing homelessness in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area right now.

It became clear during the pandemic a person could be one job, one paycheck, or one health emergency away from losing a roof over their head.

For the hundreds of people without a home, the average time it takes to find housing is 395 days, according to data from a MecklenburgHousingData.org report.

On Wednesday, RunningWorks and Alliance Health joined together in an effort to bring that wait time down by bridging the gap between nonprofits in the area.

“I have a real problem with competition in nonprofits,” Meredith Dolhare Elliott, the founder and executive director of RunningWorks, said. “It has to be collaboration.”

Roughly 45 organizations came together, with the clear message of promoting teamwork when it comes to helping people.

“It’s not about the programs, it’s not about us, it’s not about me, it’s about how we serve people, we have to help them,” Ed Smith, a case manager at RunningWorks, said.

The collaboration RunningWorks is striving for has helped countless people so far – including Jason Brown.

“I now have my own apartment, my lease is up to date, all my bills are paid and, driving a car, going to work as often as I can, working as many hours as I can get away with,” Brown said.

Brown’s journey started three years ago after he was released from prison. He came to Charlotte to start his life over, not knowing anyone and not having housing of his own, but that changed with the help of RunningWorks.

“Ed [Smith] introduced me to City Startup Labs and their restorative pathways project, which is a collaboration with Atrium Health,” he said. “I was invited to be part of the first cohort for the restorative pathways project which led me to be working for Atrium Health.”

Brown is now a Certified Nursing Aid (CNA), moving up from multiple roles within Atrium. He plans to go back to school in the fall to become a registered nurse.

“It’s never too later, not matter how long you’ve been in a situation you’ve been in before,” Brown said.

He is a shining example of multiple organizations pulling together to help someone – the purpose of bridging the gap for these groups.

“We want more stories like this because we want the public to see, the city of Charlotte to see this is the work we’re doing,” Smith said of Brown’s journey.

Organizers said Wednesday’s event is not the only event to help bridge the gap with these groups. The hope is to have more to continue building partnerships to better assist the homeless population.

