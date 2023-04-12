Charlotte activist shares disappointment in city’s decision to purchase Reagan Drive motels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, Kenneth Robinson, the founder of the organization Freedom Fighting Missionaries, said he was disappointed with the Charlotte City Council’s decision to buy the motels on Reagan Drive.

Robinson said his organization, Freedom Fighting Missionaries, along with the organization HEAL Charlotte, were in talks with the city about other plans for the property.

“Organizations like Freedom Fighting Missionaries and Heal Charlotte have been in talks and negotiations with the City of Charlotte for well over two years about the purchase of hotels and transition them into affordable housing or transitional housing to help serve the homeless population,” Robinson

The properties on Reagan Drive are in an area that has been plagued by crime over the years. City council members hope that by having the city purchase the property, it can more directly address making improvements, although no formal plans are in place.

Robinson shared his concerns about the plans he and Heal Charlotte discussed with the city possibly not coming to fruition.

“We were very disappointed at not just the vote, but for there not being any plans with intention to specifically say that once this is done, that the land will go directly to black-led, black-owned and operated developers,” Robinson said.

Once the city buys the properties, they plan to demolish the motel buildings. Beyond that, leaders have yet to announce any future plans for the property.

Robinson said HEAL Charlotte and Freedom Fighting Missionaries are actively doing work in the community each and every day, and that they deserve to have a voice at the table when it comes to what will become of the properties on Regan Drive once the motels are demolished.

“That is the goal here. To just say to the city officials, ‘What about us?’ and ‘Why are we continuously being left out?” said Robinson.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.