PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Attorney: New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not broken

The finding directly contradicts claims of Mexican authorities, who said Robinson’s spine was broken.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case(WBTV)
By Nick Ochsner and Brandon Hamilton
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An autopsy of Shanquella Robinson conducted by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner found Robinson’s spine intact, Robinson family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The finding directly contradicts claims of Mexican authorities, who said Robinson’s spine was broken.

Related: Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case

Robinson’s family sought the autopsy by a US medical examiner following questions about her death in Mexico on October 29, 2022.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to WBTV on Wednesday that the autopsy was finished but said it would be released by the state medical examiner’s office. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had not released the autopsy as of the time of the press conference, despite a requirement to do so by state law.

In a release announcing the decision, US Attorney Dena King said there was not enough evidence to charge anyone.

Mexican prosecutors had previously filed charges in the case. US authorities have not honored a request to extradite anyone to Mexico related to those charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBTV online and on-air for more information as it becomes available.

BREAKING NEWS

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge set a $3,000 bond for Cody Ware following his arrest.
NASCAR driver arrested in Mooresville for assault, suspended from racing
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find Charlotte murder victim surrounded by crosses, salt
The Land of Oz is reopening in September 2023 for the 30th anniversary of the Autumn at Oz...
NC ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces 2023 reopening dates
Rowan Co. deputies joined the pursuit when it left Davidson Co. and entered Rowan.
4-county, 130-mile-an-hour chase ends in Charlotte, one arrested
According to a Facebook post by the restaurant, it appears the closing is taking place...
Gus’ Sir Beef closing permanently after 54 years in Charlotte

Latest News

Shanquella Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people...
Crime Stoppers: Detectives searching for men who robbed north Charlotte Arby’s
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)
Panthers legend Greg Olsen nominated for Sports Emmy