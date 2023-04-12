Attorney: New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not broken

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An autopsy of Shanquella Robinson conducted by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner found Robinson’s spine intact, Robinson family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The finding directly contradicts claims of Mexican authorities, who said Robinson’s spine was broken.

Robinson’s family sought the autopsy by a US medical examiner following questions about her death in Mexico on October 29, 2022.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to WBTV on Wednesday that the autopsy was finished but said it would be released by the state medical examiner’s office. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had not released the autopsy as of the time of the press conference, despite a requirement to do so by state law.

In a release announcing the decision, US Attorney Dena King said there was not enough evidence to charge anyone.

Mexican prosecutors had previously filed charges in the case. US authorities have not honored a request to extradite anyone to Mexico related to those charges.

