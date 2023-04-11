PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Weekend stabbing latest incident of violence at Northlake Mall

The mall will have five new security measures in collaboration with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s partnership.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police were called to a stabbing over the weekend at Northlake Mall, the latest in a string of violent incidents that have happened there in recent months.

According to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to the mall after a 35-year-old man was stabbed around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

The report lists his injury as serious and the victim was said to have been hospitalized for treatment.

According to police, the man was stabbed by an assailant after his Apple Watch was stolen. The report states the two did not know each other. It’s not immediately known if an arrest has been made.

Saturday’s stabbing comes after multiple shootings have happened in and around the mall over the last several months. Some stores have decided to close up shop, although they didn’t directly cite the violence as a reason for their departures.

Last month, Northlake Mall management announced increased security measures in the wake of the violence.

Those measures, in collaboration with the CMPD, are:

  • Significantly increasing the amount of staff and visibility of off-duty police officer presence patrolling during operational hours
  • Escorted K-9 Patrol and Firearm Detection Unit
  • Large public view monitors to be installed at Northlake Mall’s entrances and high-traffic areas
  • Upgrading the property’s 140 CCTV cameras
  • Adding vehicle recognition technology at vehicle entrances that cross references with CMPD’s programs

