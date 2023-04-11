Update: Rowan-Salisbury Schools says ‘no conclusion’ determined on why students got sick on school buses

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite intensive testing by officials from Rowan-Salisbury Schools and from the State Department of Public Instruction, (DPI), no determination has been made as to what made several students and a bus driver sick on two consecutive school days last month.

On Friday, March 24, eight students and a bus driver from Hanford-Dole Elementary School reported being sick and were taken to the hospital once bus #372 made its usual stop at the Millers Ferry Fire Department.

Firefighters reported that at least one student was “semi-conscious,” and several others had to be helped from the bus. They also said that the students had elevated levels of carbon monoxide. The students and bus driver were all treated and released from the hospital that night.

“Over the weekend they was fine, they wasn’t sick, they didn’t get sick, thank God, and then on Monday it happened again,” said parent Heather Newby.

On Monday, March 27, two students from bus #315 reported being sick at the Millers Ferry stop. Those students were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

On Tuesday, school officials said that they don’t know why the students and bus driver were sick.

“We have had 9 DPI certified inspectors come and check out both of our buses,” said Michelle Shue, Director of Marketing and Communications for Rowan-Salisbury Schools. “They conducted all kinds of safety inspections, including checking for carbon monoxide, both on the bus, on the perimeter of the bus and they’ve run the bus route to test while running and we have come to no conclusion as to cause for why the students were ill, other than perhaps it was a hot day on a school bus.”

Bus #372 and bus #315 were taken out of service temporarily, according to school officials. A different bus has been used on the route that includes the stop at the Millers Ferry Fire Department.

“We have had no other occurrence of issues on either one of the buses that we used on those two days,” Shue added. “At this point we feel like we have conducted a full investigation that is within our abilities.”

Shue added that environmental factors could have played a role.

“It’s a time of illness, we’ve got allergy issues that can make students not feel well. Sitting at the back of the bus can also make people not feel well,” Shue added. “It was the first hot day that we’ve had in a long time. They are on a bouncy bus; they are young children who are usually not very still on a bus ride. They’re up and talking to friends over the backs of seats, so movement, movement of the bus itself, all kinds of factors go into that.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.