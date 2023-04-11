PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Traffic stop on I-85 leads to gun, drug charges

Chevy Suburban reportedly clocked at more than 110 miles-an-hour
Deputies say they stopped a Chevy Suburban traveling at more than 110-miles-an-hour.
Deputies say they stopped a Chevy Suburban traveling at more than 110-miles-an-hour.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Chevrolet Suburban that he says was traveling on I-85 at more than 110 miles-an-hour. That traffic stop then led to drug and gun charges.

According to the report, Jade Sherron Abercrombie, 40, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and failure to disclose a concealed firearm to law enforcement.

The traffic stop happened near the Webb Road on I-85. The report says that the deputy noticed the smell of marijuana as he approached the SUV. The occupants, including a man driving and three women passengers, were removed from the vehicle while deputies conducted a search.

During the search, the deputies reportedly found a “large amount of whipped cream chargers” and approximately 3.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. 2.5 ounces of marijuana in individual bags were also found, according to the report.

Abercrombie also allegedly had a Glock 22 handgun that she did not tell the officers about during the traffic stop. An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized.

Curtis Lawrence Green, 32, reported to be the driver of the Suburban, was cited for speeding more than 15 miles-an-hour over the posted speed limit.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

