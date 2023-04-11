Traffic alert: Ramp closures on I-277 planned through Saturday
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing four ramps on Interstate 277 in Charlotte through April 15.
“The N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a bridge rehabilitation project on the Brookshire Freeway end of Interstate 277, requiring overnight ramp closures through Saturday morning,” according to the NCDOT.
The ramps affected include:
- From U.S. 74 West, N. Graham, W. Twelfth and Caldwell streets to the outer loop
- From the Outer loop to N. Graham and N. Davidson streets
- From the Inner loop to N. Graham and Church streets
- From southbound I- 77 express lanes, N. Graham and Church streets to the inner loop
Closures begin at 9 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. the next morning except for Saturday which will reopen at 9 a.m. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
