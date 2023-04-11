Traffic alert: Ramp closures on I-277 planned through Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing four ramps on Interstate 277 in Charlotte through April 15.

“The N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a bridge rehabilitation project on the Brookshire Freeway end of Interstate 277, requiring overnight ramp closures through Saturday morning,” according to the NCDOT.

The ramps affected include:

From U.S. 74 West, N. Graham, W. Twelfth and Caldwell streets to the outer loop

From the Outer loop to N. Graham and N. Davidson streets

From the Inner loop to N. Graham and Church streets

From southbound I- 77 express lanes, N. Graham and Church streets to the inner loop

Closures begin at 9 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. the next morning except for Saturday which will reopen at 9 a.m. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

