Sunshine, temps in the 70s for Tuesday afternoon
We’ll warm up as the day goes on, hitting the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High pressure will dominate our weather pattern for most of this week. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around by day and the nights will clear.
- Today: Lots of sunshine, chilly start, nice end
- Midweek: Sunshine dominates, warming trend
- Friday: Next chance for showers, few storms
With afternoon readings rising to the low to middle 70s today, we’ll warm up very nicely after a frosty cold start. It won’t be as cold tonight as on recent nights with lows mainly in the 40s.
With more sunshine to go around, highs will inch up to the upper 70s Wednesday and we should be close to 80 degrees Thursday afternoon before falling back a little bit closer to 70 degrees on Friday.
Friday will bring our next round of showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two, as low pressure heads our way from the Gulf Coast region. As such, Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, but by no means, a washout.
The weekend will bring warm afternoon readings near 80 degrees on both days, but while Saturday looks dry, there may be a couple of thunderstorms around on Sunday.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
