Sunshine, temps in the 70s for Tuesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High pressure will dominate our weather pattern for most of this week. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around by day and the nights will clear.

Today: Lots of sunshine, chilly start, nice end

Midweek : Sunshine dominates, warming trend

Friday: Next chance for showers, few storms

With afternoon readings rising to the low to middle 70s today, we’ll warm up very nicely after a frosty cold start. It won’t be as cold tonight as on recent nights with lows mainly in the 40s.

Get set for a very nice Spring day around the #CLT region! After a frosty cold start, we'll rebound nicely to the 60s in the mountains and low-mid 70s everywhere else, enjoy! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/DDEeLAFg6L — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 11, 2023

With more sunshine to go around, highs will inch up to the upper 70s Wednesday and we should be close to 80 degrees Thursday afternoon before falling back a little bit closer to 70 degrees on Friday.

Friday will bring our next round of showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two, as low pressure heads our way from the Gulf Coast region. As such, Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, but by no means, a washout.

Sunshine will dominate around #CLT for the next 3 days with a nice warming trend. It ends Friday, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Showers & storms looking more likely, but not a washout. Probably a few around Sunday as well, but again, not a washout, not cold. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/7vBtYTKStC — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 11, 2023

The weekend will bring warm afternoon readings near 80 degrees on both days, but while Saturday looks dry, there may be a couple of thunderstorms around on Sunday.

After some showers & a thunderstorm or two on Friday, we should dry out nicely around the #CLT area on Saturday. Sunday is a (low-end) First Alert Weather Day with a shower/t-storm risk. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/aXQ6AsoD6J — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 11, 2023

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

