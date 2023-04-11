Sunny and dry conditions last through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a frosty start, temperatures warmed back into the low 70s Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly once again overnight, but not as much! Morning lows on Wednesday will only bottom out in the low to mid-40s, with high temperatures back around the 80-degree mark by the afternoon. Thursday will trend slightly warmer than Wednesday with continued sunshine thanks to high-pressure overhead.

MID-WEEK: Sunshine, warming up

FRIDAY: Periods of rain, few storms possible

WEEKEND: Dry on Saturday, scattered showers and storms possible Sunday

By Friday, a low-pressure system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico will be lifting northward... This will bring us periods of rain and a few rumbles of thunder as we wrap up the work week and a First Alert Weather Day is in place. Temperatures will briefly fall to around 70 degrees on Friday, but we dry out and warm up by the start of the weekend!

Weekend Outlook: Saturday looks mostly dry and warm with highs around 80 degrees. A cold front will be moving overhead on Sunday, which will prompt our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Stay tuned for frequent timing and coverage updates as we get closer!

