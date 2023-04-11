PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury’s Escape Central touts team building, fun in challenging adventure

This group recently solved the jail room at Escape Central.
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury’s Escape Central is welcoming families, groups of friends, and coworkers to solve the challenge of four unique adventures.

“Escape Central offers a variety of ways to do so,” said owner Henry Alexander. “This is a nice way to give your employees a fun break.”

Escape Central is located in the heart of downtown Salisbury and features four Escape Rooms that include the Curiosity Shop, Agatha’s Room, The Jail, and The Casino.

Each room typically takes about an hour.

The entrance is located on the side of the building at 118 E. Council St. Parking is usually available during the day.

Groups over 20 will receive a rate of $25.00 per person. The rate for groups under 20 is $30.00 per person. Call today at (704)-431-8636 to check availability and reserve your escape rooms.

You can also visit the website at escapecentralnc.com.

