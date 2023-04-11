PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
NC 'Wizard of Oz' theme park announces 2023 reopening dates

Funds from this and other events have gone back into restoring and maintaining the park for future generations.
The Land of Oz is reopening in September 2023 for the 30th anniversary of the Autumn at Oz Festival.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – Follow the yellow brick road to Beech Mountain this fall for the annual Autumn at Oz Festival.

Held at the Land of Oz, it's one of the world's largest "Wonderful Wizard of Oz" events. Marking its 30th anniversary, the event is scheduled to run for three weekends in September.

According to its website, the Land of Oz was a fully functioning theme park that operated between 1970 and 1980. After a fire was set to Emerald City in 1975, the park would be rebuilt under new management from the 1976 season until it closed in the fall of 1980.

Starting in 1988, a reunion of original park employees known as the "Ozzies" ignited the yearly re-openings that have become known as the Autumn at Oz Festival, the website states.

Tickets for the 2023 Autumn at Oz Festival go on sale in June, although a specific date was not listed.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

