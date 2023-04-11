Motel Soap to host Meals on Wheels Rowan benefit concert on April 15th

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Motel Soap, a Salisbury classic rock band, will host a Meals on Wheels Rowan Benefit Concert on Saturday, April 15th, at the Norvell Theater starting at 7:00 p.m.

“The Motel Soap Benefit Concert is one of our favorite events of the year. A night of great music and fun while benefiting homebound seniors in Rowan County,” said Cindy Fink, Executive Director. Last September, Meals on Wheels raised over $14,500 at the 2022 Motel Soap Benefit Concert, providing over 1,100 home-delivered meals.

General admission tickets are available for a minimum $10 donation. VIP Tickets are available with a $40 donation and include premium seats, a beverage ticket, and a novelty light-up tambourine. “With the purchase of a VIP Ticket, you’ll have great seats, a beverage on us, and your donation will provide three meals for one of our food-insecure participants,” said Alexandra Fisher, Fund Development and Marketing Manager.

New Sarum Brewing will provide beverages, and Meals on Wheels will offer snacks and concessions for a donation.

Motel Soap is a Salisbury-based band playing classic hits, rock, top 40, and more. Mark Jennings, Motel Soap Band Member said, “Meals on Wheels is a great organization, and we always enjoy hosting this Benefit Concert. We’ve added some new songs to our line-up, and we are looking forward to another successful and fun night.”

Meals on Wheels Rowan would like to thank the 2023 Motel Soap Benefit Concert Sponsors: Salcoa Contracting, Inc., Carrol Fisher Construction, Fisher Realty, Godley’s Garden Center and Nursery, Hayes and Susan Smith, Jay and Sharon Whittington, Dennis and Kathy Ingold, and Darryl and Barbara Corriher.

Reserve your seats online at www.mowrowan.org/motelsoap or call 704-633-0352. All proceeds will provide nutritious meals and more to Rowan County homebound seniors in need.

