PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Motel Soap to host Meals on Wheels Rowan benefit concert on April 15th

Motel Soap is a Salisbury-based band playing classic hits, rock, top 40, and more
Motel Soap is a Salisbury-based band playing classic hits, rock, top 40, and more(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Motel Soap, a Salisbury classic rock band, will host a Meals on Wheels Rowan Benefit Concert on Saturday, April 15th, at the Norvell Theater starting at 7:00 p.m.

“The Motel Soap Benefit Concert is one of our favorite events of the year. A night of great music and fun while benefiting homebound seniors in Rowan County,” said Cindy Fink, Executive Director. Last September, Meals on Wheels raised over $14,500 at the 2022 Motel Soap Benefit Concert, providing over 1,100 home-delivered meals.

General admission tickets are available for a minimum $10 donation. VIP Tickets are available with a $40 donation and include premium seats, a beverage ticket, and a novelty light-up tambourine. “With the purchase of a VIP Ticket, you’ll have great seats, a beverage on us, and your donation will provide three meals for one of our food-insecure participants,” said Alexandra Fisher, Fund Development and Marketing Manager.

New Sarum Brewing will provide beverages, and Meals on Wheels will offer snacks and concessions for a donation.

Motel Soap is a Salisbury-based band playing classic hits, rock, top 40, and more. Mark Jennings, Motel Soap Band Member said, “Meals on Wheels is a great organization, and we always enjoy hosting this Benefit Concert. We’ve added some new songs to our line-up, and we are looking forward to another successful and fun night.”

Meals on Wheels Rowan would like to thank the 2023 Motel Soap Benefit Concert Sponsors: Salcoa Contracting, Inc., Carrol Fisher Construction, Fisher Realty, Godley’s Garden Center and Nursery, Hayes and Susan Smith, Jay and Sharon Whittington, Dennis and Kathy Ingold, and Darryl and Barbara Corriher.

Reserve your seats online at www.mowrowan.org/motelsoap or call 704-633-0352. All proceeds will provide nutritious meals and more to Rowan County homebound seniors in need.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Ware
NASCAR driver arrested in Mooresville for assault, suspended from racing
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
The fire was reported on Thursday, April 6.
Investigators: 12-year-old accidentally caused fire in Kannapolis home
Armadillos are moving into NC and you can help track them
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Deputies say they stopped a Chevy Suburban traveling at more than 110-miles-an-hour.
Traffic stop on I-85 leads to gun, drug charges
Two of the Havens arrived on campus last week, which marks the first commercial delivery of the...
Catawba College is the first to add Solar Shelters
This group recently solved the jail room at Escape Central.
Salisbury’s Escape Central touts team building, fun in challenging adventure
From Jeff Gordon's infamous "T-Rex" car (top left) to David Pearson's famed No. 21 Wood...
AutoFair celebrates NASCAR 75th anniversary with impressive display