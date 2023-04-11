PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The Biden administration has begun sharing with a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Gang of Eight classified documents found in the possession of Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence. (Department of Justice via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has begun sharing with a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Gang of Eight classified documents found in the possession of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, according to five people familiar with the matter.

Top lawmakers, including Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, had for months been asking the Justice Department to provide access to the documents — or at least an assessment of what was in them — so that Congress could gauge the potential national security harm.

That process recently got underway, said the people, who insisted on anonymity to discuss private interactions between the Justice Department and Congress. Committee leaders have been granted access to them on a rolling basis, said one of the people.

A Justice Department special counsel, Jack Smith, is investigating whether Trump mishandled roughly 300 documents with classified markings found at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida estate, and whether he or his representatives sought to obstruct that probe. Another special counsel, Robert Hur, is also investigating the improper retention of documents from Biden’s time as vice president that were located in his Delaware home and his pre-presidential think-tank office. Biden has said he had no knowledge the documents were there.

Lawyers for Pence have also said that an apparently small number of papers were inadvertently boxed and transported to his Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.

Punchbowl News first reported the development.

The Biden administration held a classified briefing on the documents earlier this year for members of Congress, but senators accused the executive branch of stonewalling and insisted that they needed for national security reasons to see for themselves what materials the men were holding.

The Justice Department has said that it wanted to be cooperative with the lawmakers’ demands.

_____

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge set a $3,000 bond for Cody Ware following his arrest.
NASCAR driver arrested in Mooresville for assault, suspended from racing
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
The fire was reported on Thursday, April 6.
Investigators: 12-year-old accidentally caused fire in Kannapolis home
Armadillos are moving into NC and you can help track them
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from...
Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures
An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a building in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday,...
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
Rowan Co. deputies joined the pursuit when it left Davidson Co. and entered Rowan.
4 county, 130 mile-an-hour chase ends in Charlotte
A vigil at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville. This is where Josh Barrick, one of the...
Church of Louisville mass shooting victim leans on faith following tragic loss