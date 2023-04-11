PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gus’ Sir Beef closing permanently after 54 years in Charlotte

Gus’ Sir Beef restaurant has been in operation on Monroe Road at north Wendover Road for more than 50 years.
The Monroe Street landmark has been serving homemade southern staples since 1968.
The Monroe Street landmark has been serving homemade southern staples since 1968.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most iconic and enduring restaurants announced Monday that it’s closing its doors.

RELATED: What’s the story behind Gus’ Sir Beef?

Gus’ Sir Beef restaurant has been in operation on Monroe Road at north Wendover Road for more than 50 years.

Its “Fresh My Farm” slogan was based on the restaurant’s attention to using fresh, locally owned vegetables to prepare homemade meals which drew customers in from all walks of life.

RELATED: Carolina Landmarks: Gus’ Sir Beef

According to a Facebook post by the restaurant, it appears the closing is taking place immediately.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Gus’ Sir Beef will be closing its door for good and will not reopen without a blessing from God’s hands,” the post said. “We will miss the opportunity to say our farewells in person and love on our many customers, family and close friends that have made Gus’ everything it was, is and will always be; a place to come home to; a place to enjoy a simple homemade fresh meal, and a place to make new friends.”

Dear Customers Family and friends, This is one of the hardest moments of my life, and I am sorry it took so long to...

Posted by Gus' Sir Beef Restaurant on Monday, April 10, 2023

3 things to keep in mind about flooding and where you live