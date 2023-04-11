PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cold start will give way to lots of sunshine, temps in the 70s

We’ll warm up as the day goes on, hitting the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Our next First Alert Weather Day is Friday, as rain and thunder are in the forecast.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There’s a little bit of frost early Tuesday morning, as we’re starting off cold.

Charlotte is at 40 degrees as of 4:30 a.m., while most other areas are in the 30s.

We’ll warm up as the day goes on, hitting the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Then, we’ll start a big warm-up for the middle of the week. Our next First Alert Weather Day is Friday, as rain and thunder are in the forecast.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Ware
NASCAR driver arrested in Mooresville for assault, suspended from racing
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
The fire was reported on Thursday, April 6.
Investigators: 12-year-old accidentally caused fire in Kannapolis home
Armadillos are moving into NC and you can help track them
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Cold start will give way to lots of sunshine, temps in the 70s
3 things to keep in mind about flooding and where you live
The warming trend will continue into Thursday with high temperatures near 80° and lots of sun...
Gradual warming trend this week after cool start
Uranus is unique in that it rotates on its side, at an approximately 90-degree angle from its...
NASA’s Webb telescope scores another ringed world with new images of Uranus