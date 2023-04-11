Cold start will give way to lots of sunshine, temps in the 70s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There’s a little bit of frost early Tuesday morning, as we’re starting off cold.

Charlotte is at 40 degrees as of 4:30 a.m., while most other areas are in the 30s.

We’ll warm up as the day goes on, hitting the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Then, we’ll start a big warm-up for the middle of the week. Our next First Alert Weather Day is Friday, as rain and thunder are in the forecast.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.