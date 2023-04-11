Cars collide with east Charlotte dog park, neighbors worry about safety of pedestrians

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on one east Charlotte street want answers from city leaders after they claim several cars have destroyed their local dog park.

They told WBTV that three separate accidents this year alone have left the park in tatters. They say the danger isn’t just the park they’re concerned with, but the safety of the entire neighborhood.

“I’m afraid that people are going to start dying.” one neighbor told said.

Homeowners and community leaders look at the damage caused by a car that plowed through the middle of a neighborhood dog park.

It’s not the first time.

“This should be called I-Shamrock, because people treat it like it’s the I-77.” Liz Monterrey with the Plaza-Shamrock Neighborhood Association said.

A hard-to-see curve and speed limits very few drivers adhere to -- especially late at night -- can be a deadly combination according to many who live here.

“People are going to start crashing into whatever they install here, and it’s going to lead to fatalities. Monterrey said.

She says in just this year alone, three cars have smashed into the local dog park obliterating the fencing. But what’s more worrisome to many who live here isn’t the park itself, but what could happen to people too close to the street when a rogue car leaves its intended path.

“This is definitely a dangerous road,” she said.

Shyam Patil has lived in the area for close to five years and has seen the problems firsthand.

“These cars are crossing the sidewalk and they’re going to run over people who walk on the sidewalk,” he said.

“Are city officials, are they purposely neglecting this neighborhood, and if they are I want to know why,” Patil stressed.

Not only does the city know about the neighborhood, but according to government websites they’re planning vast changes to it.

The dog park is being removed this spring to make way for a newly planned stormwater project. But Monterrey says that’s not going to solve the problem.

“The accidents are just going to get worse because instead of a dog park, there’s going to be God knows what here and people are still going to be crashing into it. Monterrey told us.

Some neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera say when the power poles get taken out during an accident, they lose electricity, sometimes for days on end. But until someone comes up with a solution, the problems will remain.

“Deaf ear, blind eyes, we are being neglected for a reason. At least give us a reason, what is the reason?”

The neighborhood association had a meeting that wrapped up a Tuesday evening at the park to brainstorm on what they can do to get changes made to make the area safer.

