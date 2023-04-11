4 county, 130 mile-an-hour chase ends in Charlotte

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office took part in a pursuit that stretched through four counties at speeds of more than 130 miles-an-hour on Sunday.

Investigators say police in Lexington began the pursuit of a silver, 2015 Infiniti QX 80 that had been reported stolen from High Point. Rowan Co. deputies joined in the pursuit on southbound I-85 when the Infiniti entered Rowan.

The pursuit continued through Cabarrus and into Mecklenburg County. During the pursuit, stop sticks were deployed three times, initially blowing out the tire on the left front, then blowing out the remaining tires.

According to the report, the SUV kept going for several miles at speeds between 70 and 100 miles-an-hour with all four tires flattened. Chunks of rubber and then metal flew from the SUV, damaging two patrol cars and the vehicle of at least one driver that was not involved in the pursuit.

Once the pursuit entered Charlotte, a Rowan deputy asked for permission to preform a “pit maneuver” in order to stop the SUV. The pit maneuver is described as a tactic by which the pursuing law enforcement vehicle forces the fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

Investigators say that in this case, the driver of the Infiniti slowed down, rolled down the window and waved his arms, then stopped and was taken into custody.

Melvin Charles Butler, 38, of New York, faces a long list of charges, including felony speeding to elude arrest, possession of stolen vehicle, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, and resisting a public official. He was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center.

