Woman killed at east Charlotte apartment complex

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened at approximately 10 a.m. in the 900 block of Southwood Oaks Lane, which is in the Stone Gate Apartments complex, just off Reddman Road.

Police said a woman died at the scene but did not say how she was killed.

Officers detained a man they said is a person of interest and are not looking for any additional suspects.

Police believe the man and the victim knew each other and that it was not a random incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is the 27th homicide for the city of Charlotte so far in 2023.

