PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tupperware warns company could go out of business

FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products at a Tupperware party in Bellflower, Calif.(AP Photo/Garrett Cheen, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your family’s favorite iconic storageware could soon be history.

Tupperware is barely staying afloat.

The company said it is looking for financing because it doesn’t have enough cash to fund its operations.

Tupperware is also exploring potential layoffs and reviewing its real estate portfolio.

Stocks plunged 40% in pre-market trading Monday.

The New York Stock Exchange also warned Tupperware could be de-listed for not filing a required annual report.

The 77-year-old business has struggled to stay relevant and attract younger customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
A homicide investigation began after a woman was found dead at an east Charlotte apartment...
Man charged in woman’s murder at east Charlotte apartment complex
A CATS bus made an appearance on actor Jeremy Renner's Instagram story
Why did actor Jeremy Renner take a photo of a Charlotte bus in Nevada?
A man died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Mooresville earlier this week.
Man dies due to injuries sustained in Mooresville motorcycle crash
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

Latest News

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers found in Arkansas
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome families at the White House Easter Egg...
Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of reelection bid
Lights Out: Missing headlight or taillight visual clues could mean you're piloting a phantom vehicle
According to Medic, the crash happened near the intersection of Oaklawn Avenue and Statesville...
Driver arrested for DUI after hitting CATS bus in Charlotte
Armadillos are moving into NC and you can help track them