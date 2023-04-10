Services happening Monday for Family Dollar founder, philanthropist Leon Levine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends will gather Monday to remember the life of Leon Levine, the Charlotte philanthropist and founder of Family Dollar.

Levine died last Wednesday at his home in Charlotte while under hospice care. The 85-year-old North Carolina native founded Family Dollar stores back in 1959.

He was also known for his philanthropy work.

Since 1980, The Leon Levine Foundation has given $450 million to support Charlotte organizations. His name is featured prominently on places like the Levine Cancer Institute, Levine Children’s Hospital and Levine Avenue of the Arts.

Services are Monday at Temple Israel along Providence Road in Charlotte, although a time was not provided.

