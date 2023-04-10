PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Services happening Monday for Family Dollar founder, philanthropist Leon Levine

Since 1980, The Leon Levine Foundation has given $450 million to support Charlotte organizations.
Levine died last Wednesday at his home in Charlotte while under hospice care.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends will gather Monday to remember the life of Leon Levine, the Charlotte philanthropist and founder of Family Dollar.

Levine died last Wednesday at his home in Charlotte while under hospice care. The 85-year-old North Carolina native founded Family Dollar stores back in 1959.

He was also known for his philanthropy work.

Since 1980, The Leon Levine Foundation has given $450 million to support Charlotte organizations. His name is featured prominently on places like the Levine Cancer Institute, Levine Children’s Hospital and Levine Avenue of the Arts.

Services are Monday at Temple Israel along Providence Road in Charlotte, although a time was not provided.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation began after a woman was found dead at an east Charlotte apartment...
Woman killed at east Charlotte apartment complex
A CATS bus made an appearance on actor Jeremy Renner's Instagram story
Why did actor Jeremy Renner take a photo of a Charlotte bus in Nevada?
A man died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Mooresville earlier this week.
Man dies due to injuries sustained in Mooresville motorcycle crash
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

Latest News

The fire was reported on Thursday, April 6.
Rowan Co. house fire being investigated as possible arson
Hosted by grassroots nonprofit Happy Roots, the full day music festival promotes a holistic...
Earth Day Jam set for Bell Tower Green Park in Salisbury on April 22
Roughly 50 of Rowan’s top-employers attended the event sponsored by Rowan Partners for...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ CTE Program and community partners promote job pathways and opportunities in Rowan County
A homicide investigation began after a woman was found dead at an east Charlotte apartment...
Woman killed at east Charlotte apartment complex