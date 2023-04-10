PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Rowan Co. house fire being investigated as possible arson

The fire was reported on Thursday, April 6.
The fire was reported on Thursday, April 6.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office want to know if someone set the fire that heavily damaged a mobile home last week.

The fire was reported on Thursday in the 2300 block of McGee St. near Northdale Ave. in Kannapolis.

The American Red Cross helped four occupants who were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

