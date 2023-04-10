Rowan Co. house fire being investigated as possible arson

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office want to know if someone set the fire that heavily damaged a mobile home last week.

The fire was reported on Thursday in the 2300 block of McGee St. near Northdale Ave. in Kannapolis.

The American Red Cross helped four occupants who were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

