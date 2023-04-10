Rockwell home forfeited by homeowner after nuisance abatement ruling

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After countless years and a long history of disturbances, drug violations and calls for service to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, this community has collaborated with the sheriff’s office to ensure their children and families are safer.

According to a press release by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, on March 10, 2023, Rowan County Superior Court Judge Michael Adkins signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against the property owners of 927 Carter Loop Road in Rockwell.

This judgment was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by Rowan County on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“This address has been a problem for years, causing the community to live in fear and constantly draining emergency services and law enforcement resources,” Rowan County Sherriff Travis Allen said. “This judgment could not have been reached without collaboration from the community, Rowan County officials and members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team.”

This property qualified for forfeiture to the Rowan County School Board based upon Chapter 19. All parties were able to reach a consent judgment that called for the occupants of the property to be evicted within 15 days and never return to the property.

This consent forged an agreement detailing the future intended use of the property, which forbids future nuisance-related activities, restricts patrons from trespassing upon the property and bans the current occupants from operating a nuisance elsewhere.

“I appreciate the cooperation from this family as we collaborated together to solve this problem and reach a successful resolution for all parties involved. I also commend the citizens of this community for collaborating with law enforcement to ensure the community returns to a peaceful life. Without these collaborations, investigations like these cannot be reached.” said Allen.

“The nuisance abatement law provides a solution to problem locations that strain law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” Scottie Shoaf, special agent in charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team, said. “These investigations are only completed with proper community involvement and by forging ongoing relationships with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the county attorney. This judgment brings a permanent resolution and I look forward to seeing the positive changes this will facilitate in the community.”

