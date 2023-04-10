PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 5 killed, suspect in Louisville shooting ‘neutralized’

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street for a reported active shooting incident the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An active aggressor has been “neutralized,” police reported, after a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field on Monday.

Five people have been killed in the incident, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said in a news conference. Six have been taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment, including an officer.

“There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized,” Louisville police reported.

Louisville Metro police officers and FBI Louisville special agents are currently there at the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

