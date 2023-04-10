PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Patchy frost possible as Monday starts off cool

After, it’ll be dry and sunny, with highs hitting the 60s.
There is a nice warming trend in the forecast this week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The week is starting off on the cool side, as there may be some patchy frost early Monday morning.

There is a nice warming trend in the forecast this week. Our next rain chance is Friday.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

