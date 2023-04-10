PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NASCAR driver arrested in Mooresville for assault, suspended from racing

Cody Ware
Cody Ware(Iredell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware on Monday who now faces charges of assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

According to jail records, he was booked into the Iredell Detention Facility on Monday morning and a judge set a $3,000 bond for Ware.

On Monday afternoon Ware posted his bond and was released from jail, he had a first appearance Monday as well and future court dates are currently unknown, according to the ICSO.

NASCAR issued a statement on Monday announcing Ware is suspended indefinitely.

“Ware sat out this weekend’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track, with Rick Ware Racing — the Cup Series’ team owned by his father — releasing a statement Saturday morning that the 27-year-old driver had stepped away “to focus on a personal matter,” according to a NASCAR statement.

“Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017. His best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway,” according to NASCAR.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

