Man charged in woman’s murder at east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a woman’s murder at an east Charlotte apartment complex over the weekend.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Southwood Oaks Lane, which is in the Stone Gate Apartments complex, just off Reddman Road.

Police said a woman, identified as Laura Miller, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not immediately known how she was killed.

During the course of the investigation, officers identified Miguel Gonzales Rosales, 36, as a suspect and issued a Be on the Lookout bulletin, according to the CMPD.

Investigators said a short time later, the suspect was located and taken into custody following a traffic stop. Rosales was charged with murder, desecrating a body and auto theft, according to the CMPD.

Police believe the man and the victim knew each other and that it was not a random incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.

This is the 27th homicide for the city of Charlotte so far in 2023.

