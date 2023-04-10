Lawmakers call for more diversity among South Carolina’s judges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s governor, attorney general, and a number of lawmakers are among those calling for the state to reform how it selects its judges.

The state is one of two where the General Assembly elects judges, after a panel made up of lawyers and legislators, often lawyers themselves, screens candidates and narrows the field down to three qualified candidates for each open seat.

A variety of ideas has been proposed for this reform, from giving the governor appointment power with Senate approval to banning lawyer-legislators from serving on the 10-member screening panel, the Judicial Merit Selection Commission.

But some lawmakers say no matter how this happens, diversity needs to be part of the conversation going forward.

“So that individuals truly believe that Lady Justice is blind, that she’s fair, that she’s balanced. Because if she’s blind, and if she’s fair, and if she’s balanced, then probability says it’s probably going to be a reflection of the demographic,” Rep. Ivory Thigpen, D – Richland, said.

Thigpen chairs the Legislative Black Caucus, which recently released a report on diversity in South Carolina’s judiciary.

It found the state’s demographics are not accurately reflected across the 158 judicial seats elected by the General Assembly.

Women make up slightly more than half the state’s population but only a third of these seats.

African Americans account for nearly 30% of the state’s population but just 13% of the seats.

“This is not a conversation about unqualified people getting put in positions,” Thigpen said. “It’s a conversation about being intentional in taking advantage of using the full scope and diversity of our state so not only that it represents it, but that people feel a sense of confidence in the judicial system, particularly when they can see individuals that look like them.”

Thigpen, a Democrat, isn’t the only lawmaker scrutinizing this.

Sen. Sandy Senn, R - Charleston, was critical earlier this year when it became apparent the General Assembly would be replacing the only woman on the state’s five-member Supreme Court bench, Kaye Hearn, with a man, Gary Hill.

Hearn, who had reached the state-mandated retirement age for judges of 72, was the author of the majority opinion in the January decision to strike down South Carolina’s six-week ban on abortion.

That ruling drew heavy criticism from Republicans at the State House, many of whom called for more emphasis to be placed on determining candidates’ judicial philosophies during the selection process.

Before the abortion law decision, the Judicial Merit Selection Commission had already narrowed down the field to replace Hearn to three candidates: Judge Gary Hill, Judge Aphrodite Konduros, and Judge Stephanie McDonald.

But Konduros and McDonald dropped out of the race soon after they could begin securing votes from lawmakers, leaving Hill as the sole candidate.

“South Carolina is about to become the only state in the entire nation to not have a female Supreme Court judge, and that is embarrassing,” Senn said on the Senate floor on Jan. 25, two weeks before the General Assembly officially voted in Hill to fill Hearn’s seat.

State-mandated retirement is approaching soon as well for Chief Justice Donald Beatty, the only Black justice on the current Supreme Court bench.

“Let me guess, I know what this legislature’s going to want to do: Let’s get a Black female. Check, check, two boxes. Then we’ll be nice and balanced,” Senn said to her colleagues during the same Senate floor remarks.

As Thigpen calls for lawmakers to give more consideration to diversity in the judicial selection process, he doesn’t believe judges are currently being picked on their qualifications alone.

“It’s politics, and so it’s a combination of who you know, it’s a combination of what you’ve been exposed to and what opportunities have been afforded to you,” he said.

Both Thigpen and Senn pointed out that these discrepancies are present throughout the judicial system, not just at the top with the Supreme Court.

For example, of the state’s 54 current circuit court judges, 11 are women and six are Black.

Senn said she believes the root of this is that the legislature itself, which picks these judges, does not reflect South Carolinians either, delivering her remarks as one of just five women serving in the 46-member Senate.

