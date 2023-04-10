Investigators: 12-year-old accidentally caused fire in Kannapolis home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office have determined a fire that heavily damaged a mobile home last week was accidentally set by a child.

The fire was reported on Thursday on McGee Street near Northdale Avenue in Kannapolis.

According to investigators, a 12-year-old who lived at the home had been playing with matches and lighters and accidentally started the fire.

The child tried to put the flames out with a cooler full of water, but it was too late, RCSO investigators said.

Authorities had been investigating the cause of the fire as possible arson.

The American Red Cross helped four occupants who were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

