Gradual warming trend this week after cool start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A nice stretch of dry and comfortable weather will come this week with a gradual warming trend.

Today: Sunny and mild

Through Thursday: Warming trend, pleasant

Friday: Next chance for rain

Nothing but sunshine for today with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle to upper 30s with a Frost Advisory in place. Make sure to cover up sensitive plants!

The warming trend will continue into Thursday with high temperatures near 80 degrees and lots of sunshine in between then.

Our next round of rain will bring us the chance for scattered showers on Friday starting early in the morning. High temperatures will remain warm in the middle 70s – check back in for more updates.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

