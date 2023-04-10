PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gradual warming trend this week after cool start

By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A nice stretch of dry and comfortable weather will come this week with a gradual warming trend.

  • Today: Sunny and mild
  • Through Thursday: Warming trend, pleasant
  • Friday: Next chance for rain

Nothing but sunshine for today with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle to upper 30s with a Frost Advisory in place. Make sure to cover up sensitive plants!

The warming trend will continue into Thursday with high temperatures near 80 degrees and lots of sunshine in between then.

Our next round of rain will bring us the chance for scattered showers on Friday starting early in the morning. High temperatures will remain warm in the middle 70s – check back in for more updates.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

