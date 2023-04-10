Effort to make Charlotte homes more energy efficient up for approval

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders are expected to approve money for a program to help homeowners get much-needed repairs and make their homes more energy efficient.

The city would use $1 million from the coronavirus recovery fund for the two-year Duke Energy pilot program to help lower-income families.

For its part, Duke Energy will invest $4 million here in Charlotte.

The way the program would work is the city will go in and make repairs to homes by upgrading windows, plumbing or roofing repairs.

Then, Duke Energy will go in and install new A/C or heating units, water heaters or pumps, or air sealing or insulation.

“Don’t assume that you don’t qualify. As soon as we start taking applications, just apply,” Keith Richardson, a spokesperson with Duke Energy, said. “We want this to be a success and for as many people to take advantage of it as possible.”

Duke Energy officials said they’ll start taking applications in May through a website. WBTV will let residents know when that goes online.

