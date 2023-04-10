Earth Day Jam set for Bell Tower Green Park in Salisbury on April 22

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Earth Day Jam returns Saturday, April 22, at Bell Tower Green park in Downtown Salisbury. Hosted by grassroots nonprofit Happy Roots, the full day music festival promotes a holistic approach to health via music and arts, environmental education, local farms and foods, and sustainable living.

Happy Roots is a 501c3 nonprofit organization providing nature-based therapeutic and educational services to enhance the wellness of the community and the environment, primarily through school and community garden programs, urban farming, horticulture therapy and environmental stewardship.

Earth Day Jam raises funds for these efforts. This year’s theme has a focus on agriculture, both rural and urban, highlighting local farms, NC agencies and educators that support community, self-sufficiency, and all aspects of health.

Earth Day Jam hosts dozens of local, regional, and nationally touring acts on two stages; local foods and craft brews; over 50 environmental educators and vendors; community building and family fun. Earth Day Jam runs 11am-10pm and is free to the public. A Downtown trolley will be available to shuttle festival goers. A show schedule, vendor map, and trolley map will be posted closer to the date. The Salisbury Train Station is just a few blocks away from the park making it easy to travel NC By Train.

Headlining acts include, powerhouse soul rock band Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, The Get Right Band, Abby Bryant & The Echoes, and many more. Featured educators including famous beekeeper and urban homesteader, Samantha Winship of Mother’s Finest Urban Family Farms, NC Cooperative Extension, NC Community Garden Partners, Carolina Farm Trust, Working Lands Trust, Farm to School Coalition NC, Catawba College Nutrition and Center for the Environment departments, Livingstone College, NC Choices, NC Composting Council, Yadkin River Keeper and many others.

Rockwell Farms is a presenting sponsor of this event. With 36 acres of environmentally controlled greenhouse space, Rockwell Farms is ranked as the 45th largest grower in the United States.

WEBSITE: www.earthdayjamnc.com

EVENT PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/events/530775948898720

