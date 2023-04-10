Court rules man will serve full sentence after conviction in Charlotte riots killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The man convicted of shooting and killing Justin Carr during the 2016 riots in Charlotte will serve his full prison sentence.

That’s according to the state Supreme Court, which reversed a Court of Appeals decision that Rayquan Borum should be resentenced at the lower Class B2 felony level.

In 2019, a Mecklenburg County jury found Borum guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Carr, who died when demonstrators took to the streets to protest the officer-involved killing of Keith Lamont Scott.

Scott’s death set off days of protests and riots in Charlotte. Police say when a crowd gathered in front of the Omni Hotel on Sept. 21, 2016, Carr was fatally wounded.

Prosecutors say Borum was aiming for the police when the bullet hit Carr, who attended the peaceful protests and was on his way to get his car to go to work.

After his conviction, Judge Gregory Hayes sentenced Borum to 276 to 344 months in prison – 23 to 28.6 years – for the Class B1 second-degree murder conviction and 14 to 26 months for the possession of a firearm by a felon conviction. The sentences were to be served consecutively and he was credited with just over two years of time served.

Borum’s appeal of his sentence centers around the type of malice that supported the second-degree murder conviction.

Under North Carolina law, second-degree murder is generally classified as a Class B1 felony, according to court records. When it’s determined that a defendant acted with “depraved-heart malice,” second-degree murder would then be classified as a Class B2 felony.

The Supreme Court’s ruling states the jury in Borum’s case indicated on the verdict sheet that he acted with depraved-heart malice in addition to the two other forms of malice – actual and “condition of mind” malice – recognized in N.C.

In his argument to the Court of Appeals, Borum argued that the trial court should have sentenced him for a Class B2 felony based on ambiguity in the jury’s verdict, court documents state.

The Court of Appeals agreed with the argument and remanded the case for resentencing at the Class B2 felony level, “reasoning that ‘[t]he State presented evidence tending to show multiple malice theories,’” according to court records.

The state petitioned the N.C. Supreme Court for review, saying the Court of Appeals erred in remanding the case for resentencing.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court disagreed with Borum’s argument that the jury’s verdict was ambiguous, stating that, “when, as here, the jury’s verdict unambiguously supports a second-degree murder conviction based on actual malice or condition of mind malice, a Class B1 sentence is required, even when depraved-heart malice is also found.”

“Contrary to Mr. Borum’s interpretation, this means that a Class B2 sentence is only appropriate where a second-degree murder conviction hinges on the jury’s finding of depraved-heart malice,” the Supreme Court’s ruling states. “Here, however, depraved-heart malice is not necessary – or essential – to prove Mr. Borum’s conviction because the jury also found that Mr. Borum acted with the two other forms of malice.”

In a statement, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said it hopes the finality of the court’s ruling will enable Carr’s family to enjoy some certainty and that they can now, “move on to honoring his memory and all that he stood for.”

An email sent to Borum’s defense counsel seeking comment had not been answered as of Monday morning.

According to the N.C. Department of Adult Correction’s website, Borum is currently housed in the Bertie Correctional Institute. His projected release date is Sept. 22, 2045.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.