Chilly start to the week before warming trend begins
After, it’ll be dry and sunny, with highs hitting the 60s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High pressure will dominate our weather pattern for most of this week. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around by day and the nights will be clear. With afternoon readings rising to the middle 60s, today will be the coolest day of the week.
- Today: Lots of sunshine, chilly start, nice end
- Midweek: Sunshine dominates, warming trend
- Friday: Next chance for showers, few storms
There may be a few more frost patches tonight, as lows fall into the 30s early Tuesday morning.
With more sunshine to go around, Tuesday afternoon will rebound to the seasonal lower 70s. Highs will inch up to the upper 70s Wednesday and we should be close to 80 degrees Thursday afternoon before falling back a little bit to the middle 70s on Friday.
Friday will bring our next rounds of showers as low pressure heads our way from the Gulf Coast region.
Hope you have a great week!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
