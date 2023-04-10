PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte one of 14 cities selected to host 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup

Bank of America Stadium honors Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes
Bank of America Stadium(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte has been selected by The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Associated Football (Concacaf) as a host city for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

“The double-header matches will take place in Uptown Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium and be part of the group stage of the tournament. Charlotte is one of 14 host cities across the country with matches being played in 15 different stadiums,” according to a press release.

Professional soccer is a growing sport in Charlotte and the Bank of America Stadium will be the host of the events. This is not the first time that Charlotte has hosted Concacaf matches, previous matches happened in 2011, 2015, and 2019.

“We’re excited to welcome back Concacaf and the Gold Cup to Bank of America Stadium later this summer. Charlotte has proven that it is a soccer city and hosting the region’s leading men’s national team competition three years before the 2026 World Cup is an incredible opportunity to showcase our city on a global stage” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue.

“The presence of a major, international soccer tournament is another example of Tepper Sports and Entertainment being a leader in hosting live events throughout the region. The Carolinas are home to a growing and vibrant community, and we’re thrilled to host four national teams that will undoubtedly represent the diverse cultural backgrounds of our community.” Charlotte has hosted Concacaf Gold Cup matches in 2011, 2015 and 2019.”

More details are expected in the coming days including the full schedule following the official draw on April 14.

